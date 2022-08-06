Burnham-On-Sea Coastguards have rescued a child with a dislocated knee on Brean beach and an injured kite flyer on Berrow beach in two separate incidents.

On Friday (August 5th), the team was called to Berrow Beach where a kite flyer was unable to move following a fall.

And on Wednesday (August 3rd), Burnham-On-Sea Coastguards were called to Brean beach at 4.21pm to help an injured boy knocked over by a dog.

“As the young lad hit the sand his knee dislocated, leaving him in a lot of pain,” says a Coastguard spokesman.”

“The ambulance was called and they asked for Coastguard assistance as the youngster would need transferring up the beach and to the ambulance.”

“When we arrived he was receiving pain relief from the paramedics on scene and he was soon ready to be transported the few hundred yards up the beach by stretcher. Members of our team were also joined by the RNLI lifeguard who was on duty and gave reassurance to the family and assisted us in carrying the brave young boy to the ambulance for further onward treatment.”

“While being carried he did spot the ice cream van and ask if he could have one. We have since heard that he is fine and will be spending a while on crutches and with a knee brace. We all wish him a speedy recovery and hope he got his ice cream for being so brave.”

In the second seperate incident at Berrow, a kite flyer was helped. A Burnham Coastguard spokesman says: “As the good weather continues, the beach is a popular place to visit. And with the constant breeze it’s also prime kite flying territory. We were tasked to a person who had fallen while enjoying flying his kite on the beach and was unable to move properly.”

“Some passers-by had noticed him on the sand and raised the alarm with the beachwarden while helping him as best they could. With ambulances being under extreme pressure at the moment there was no arrival time, so it was down to assets on the ground to keep him as comfortable as possible until the ambulance could attend.”

“An RNLI lifeguard who was patrolling Brean Beach was diverted to help out and administered some pain relieving gas until the ambulance arrived to scoop him up and whisk him off to the local hospital for further treatment.”

“Once again we teamed up alongside the lifeguards to great effect for a positive outcome. Hopefully the man is back on his feet and enjoying flying his kite on the beach in no time.”

Burnham-On-Sea’s warm summer weather has left beaches extra busy in recent days.

Pictured: Burnham-On-Sea Coastguards at the Brean incident (top) and Berrow beach (above) – Photos from Burnham-On-Sea Coastguard