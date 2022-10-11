Carriage driving enthusiasts headed to Brean beach this week for a regional gathering.

Beach visitors got to see the unusual sight of nine horse-drawn carriages taking part in the event, as pictured here.

Organised by the British Driving Society, the event attracted riders from Somerset, Devon and Dorset.

The horse driving enthusiasts headed along the beach from Brean to Burnham lighthouse and back.

A spokesperson told Burnham-On-Sea.com that the hard sand and calm weather provided ideal conditions.