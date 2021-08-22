The RSPCA has thanked supporters for attending its pop-up charity shop outside its centre in Brent Knoll over the weekend.

A steady flow of supporters headed to the charity’s two-day shop on Saturday August 21st and Sunday August 22nd, where it sold a wide range of items to raise funds.

Andy Cook, behavioural and welfare advisor for the RSPCA North Somerset Branch, who helped organise the event, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We had a busy weekend with a good number of people attending during the two days.”

He adds: “As soon as we opened our gates on Saturday we had people coming in to support us – and we raised £800 on Saturday alone. It’s our second pop-up shop weekend here in Brent Knoll and we intend to hold more.”

“As we shut both our shops in Burnham, these pop-up shops help to bridge the gap and keep funds incoming. We do hope to be able to re-open a charity shop in Burnham in the future.”

The pop-up shop featured a book stall, RSPCA merchandise, cakes and Body Shop cruelty-free items outside the Brent Knoll Animal Centre.