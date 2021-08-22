High winds created challenging conditions for the crews onboard seven yachts during the latest race of Burnham-On-Sea’s 73rd Sailing Regatta on Sunday evening (August 22nd).

Strong gusts of wind created choppy sea conditions at high tide for the third race of the regatta season.

Michael Clarke, Burnham Sailing Club’s Commodore, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It was a little blustery out there – they were challenging conditions but we had a great race and everyone came back safely.”

The winner of Sunday’s race was Walrus followed by Spring Tide and Super Sapphire.

The fourth and final race is due to take place on Saturday August 28th at 11am.