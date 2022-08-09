Benefit Cosmetics team in Burnham-On-Sea beach litter clean

A beach clean-up operation has been underway in Burnham-On-Sea this week, thanks to staff from a national beauty cosmetics company.

80 staff from Benefit Cosmetics have been carrying out the removal of litter along the tideline and sea wall in the town as part of a community project.

“It’s all part of team building activities to meet our objectives of building a beautiful community for all – this is it in action,” said the company’s Lou Bennett.

The team – who are staying locally for several days – have been carrying out two days of litter cleaning with sackfuls of litter collected and taken away.

 
