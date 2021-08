Burnham-On-Sea Police have stepped up patrols in Highbridge’s Apex Park this week following reports of quad and motorbikes being driven around the park.

The team says it has added extra patrols following the concerns from residents.

Sedgemoor Police said: “PCSOs Ash Ricketts and Danielle McEwan have been doing foot patrols at Apex Park after reports from members of the public of quad and motorbikes being driven around the park.”

”If you see this happening, please report this to us on 101.”