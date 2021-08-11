Dozens of emergency services from across the West Country will be gathering on Burnham-On-Sea seafront on Sunday August 29th when the town’s rescue services day makes a welcome return after a break due to the pandemic.

Displays and demonstrations will be held along the South Esplanade seafront and beach from 10am to 4pm with displays of hovercrafts, lifeboats, Coastguards, ambulances and more.

The event, also known as the ESCAPE Day (the Emergency Services Community Awareness and Promotion Event), will see over 20 different emergency groups taking part.

They include BARB Search & Rescue, Burnham Coastguards, Burnham RNLI, Avon and Somerset Police, Freewheeler Blood Bikes, Secret World Wildlife Rescue, Wessex 4×4, Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance, Marine Life Rescue, RNLI Lifeguards, BIARS, Burnham Amateur Radio Club, SAVES, Gig Rowing Club, West Huntspill Model Engineering Society and others.

Vehicles and teams from each service will be on hand during the day and life-saving demonstrations will take place in the sea and on the beach, giving spectators a unique chance to see their work up-close.

BARB, the charity that operates Burnham’s rescue hovercrafts, has organised the popular event since it started in 2004. It was not held in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Event organiser Roger Flower from BARB said: “The event promises to make a great return after a year away, with many displays along the seafront and things to see and do.”

“It will be a super opportunity to see the work of our local emergency services at first hand and support them.”