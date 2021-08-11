Sedgemoor District Council is waiting to hear whether an initial £386,000 Government funding bid has been successful which, in turn, will enable a new Highbridge regeneration strategy to be created in order to potentially unlock millions of pounds of investment.

The bid has been made through the Government’s Community Renewal Fund (CRF) and a decision on whether Highbridge gets the initial cash injection is due over the next few weeks.

“For the first time in many years, there will be a real prospect of significant investment into the town – and this will also attract further private sector investment and transform the town whilst also providing new and exciting opportunities for everyone who lives there,” says Sedgemoor District Council’s Nick Tait, Service Manager for Inward Investment & Growth.

The focus of the initial bid is to progress a new regeneration strategy for Highbridge which the councils say will be “driven by community consultation and ideas.”

The value of the initial funding bid is £386,000 to create the regeneration strategy, while the follow-on bid is expected to be for millions of pounds, as Burnham-On-Sea.com first reported here in June.

Mr Tait adds: “Part of the work will be to cost ideas and all of this information will be used to support the Levelling up fund bid that is expected to be submitted in the late spring or early summer of 2022.”

He adds that the Government’s Community Renewal Fund (CRF) is for revenue spend and needs to be used by March 2022.

“Given the extremely short time in which to use any successful funding, the focus of the bid is on working up the details of a wider Highbridge Regeneration Strategy,” adds Nick.

“The intention is that this work will then underpin a bid under the Government’s Levelling up Fund that is based on the parliamentary constituency and has a total value of approximately £20million.”

“It is hoped that a substantial proportion of any successful Levelling Up Fund bid will directly support delivery of the regeneration strategy on the ground.”

The overall £20m bid, which includes planned upgrades to Shepton Mallet and Highbridge, aims to re-vitalise both towns and provide a new identity that supports new employment, housing and upgraded community facilities.

Nick adds: “If the CRF bid is successful, work will need to start almost immediately and the Council has been ensuring that this will be possible.”

“Hopefully, the successful bids will be confirmed soon and if our bid is one of those, for the first time in many years, there will be a real prospect of significant investment into the town, this will also attract further private sector investment and transform the town whilst also providing new and exciting opportunities for everyone who lives there.”

“Regardless of this funding bid however, the Council remains committed to progressing regeneration opportunities for Highbridge and will continue to seek out funding and investment opportunities.”

Highbridge funding bid focuses on several areas:

Preparation of a Highbridge ‘Master Plan’

Comprehensive analysis of the connected nature of various projects focusing on Market Street/Bank Street; recreation & leisure elements; railway station area; Highbridge/Burnham cycle route; public realm improvements.

Community and Stakeholder Engagement

Virtual and in-person engagement utilising Planning for Real Workshops to include public, Town and District Councillors, wider stakeholders and partners. This element is fundamental as any regeneration plans will be shaped and driven by community engagement.

Highbridge Transport and Movement Strategy

Develop a deliverable strategy to prioritise sustainable transport options integrating the station into a wider strategic cycle route linking to Burnham and enabling joined up public transport opportunities.

Strategic Flood Defence

Detailed design of flood defences at former boatyard.

Utilities Survey

Topographical and below ground studies establishing technical basis to develop options for consultation.

Highbridge public consultation on options

This would cover potential projects such as the remaining former cattle market site adjacent to the YMCA, improved community facilities within Morland estate, and the potential for improved visitor facilities at Apex Park for example.