Local Year 11 students from the Burnham-On-Sea area are celebrating an excellent set of GCSE results at Kings of Wessex Academy.

Students have shown resilience and determination throughout the unprecedented circumstances.

There were some exceptional individual performances including Laurence Hollyfield achieving 11 grade 9s and one grade 7, Melissa Neill with 10 grade 9s and two grade 8s, Isabelle Clarke with 10 grade 9s, one grade 8 and one grade 7. Megan Rees achieved nine grade 9s and one grade 8.

Alyn Edmunstone celebrated eight grade 9s, a Level 2 Distinction* within their twelve qualifications. Rose Prod’Homme achieved eight grade 9s with her remaining subjects at grade 8.

A spokesman said: “King’s students have shown exceptional progress from their KS2 scores demonstrating the impact of continuous hard work and enabling them to access exciting next steps as they continue their journey. James Kemp, Teagan Waymouth, Matthew Ferris, Holly Cockram, Thomas Buck, Oliver Cockram and Jessica Haines have all made significant progress during their time at Kings, evidencing their commitment with the results they have achieved.”

“In a challenging year with significant disruption, students have continued to stay positive, proactive and support one another. Students have lost learning time and restrictions have reduced the opportunity for them to experience events focussed on their future choices.”

“Despite all of the above we are thrilled that students have engaged with new learning forums to further develop their skills and to prepare for their future careers.”

“We are thrilled so many students will continue their journey here at Kings Sixth contributing to our Academy, Trust and the wider communities as the great ambassadors we know they are. There is a course for everyone at Kings Sixth and the opportunity to build on those notable results.”

“We are excited to welcome new Year 12 students. We are delighted to be welcoming even more students through the doors of Kings Sixth in September. It is still not too late to apply to Kings Sixth. Please email kingssixth@kowessex.co.uk for more information.”

Head Teacher, David Wiltshire, adds: “I am thrilled for the students that their effort and dedication has been rewarded. I am deeply proud of the strength they have shown, and it is wonderful to be able to celebrate their successes.”

“I would like to thank parents and carers for their continued support throughout their son or daughter’s schooling, especially during this last academic year. I look forward to working with students continuing their education here at Kings Sixth.”

“I would like to wish all our students the very best of luck with their next steps. I know every one of them will continue to develop and build upon their successes.”