Burnham-On-Sea’s branch of Lloyds Bank is temporarily shut this week due to staff having to self-isolate.

A Lloyds Bank spokesperson confirmed to Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We have temporarily closed our Burnham-On-Sea branch due to a number of our colleagues self-isolating.”

“Our priority is the wellbeing of our colleagues and customers. We continue to follow Government guidance, and will reopen as soon as it is safe to do so.”

Posters explaining the closure have been placed on the door and windows of the branch, which is located at the junction of Burnham High Street and College Street, pictured here.

The spokesman added that “customers can continue to access their banking through online and telephone banking as usual, and they can also use the Post Office for many everyday banking requirements.”

Lloyds adds that all its branches continue to have shield screens on counters and clear social distancing markers inside, plus prominent notices explaining the need to adhere to social distancing.