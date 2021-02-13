Police have stepped up patrols at a church near Burnham-On-Sea following an increase in anti-social behaviour in its porch.

A poster has also been installed at St Mary’s Church in East Brent to raise awareness of the problem, as pictured here.

Burnham Police say a PCSO will be patrolling St Mary’s Church “due to recent anti-social behaviour, and youths lighting a fire in the porch.”

The vicar, Kevin Wright, states on his poster: “We’re very happy for you to shelter in this porch but please don’t cause any damage. Please take any litter away with you. It would be sad if we had to lock the gates. We hope you find God’s peace her.”