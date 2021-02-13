Burnham-On-Sea’s Octopus Children’s Daycare centre has this week celebrated the silver anniversary of one of their longest-serving employees.

Wendy Marriner joined the team 25 years ago after moving to Burnham-On-Sea from London.

Originally employed by Octopus’s founder, Julie Bennet, she working from a small portacabin on the grounds of Burnham Infant School in a team of six.

She has since overseen over 750 local children move from Early Years to Primary school education.

Michelle Wright, a friend and colleague, says: “A very much-loved and well respected team member, Wendy has certainly given a whole new generation a great start to education in Burnham.”

Current and past children, plus parents and staff organised gifts to show their fondest memories of Wendy along with a virtual celebration of her 25 years.

 
Subscribe to our news updates and join our other subscribers.
No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission. View our privacy page