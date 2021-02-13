Burnham-On-Sea’s Octopus Children’s Daycare centre has this week celebrated the silver anniversary of one of their longest-serving employees.

Wendy Marriner joined the team 25 years ago after moving to Burnham-On-Sea from London.

Originally employed by Octopus’s founder, Julie Bennet, she working from a small portacabin on the grounds of Burnham Infant School in a team of six.

She has since overseen over 750 local children move from Early Years to Primary school education.

Michelle Wright, a friend and colleague, says: “A very much-loved and well respected team member, Wendy has certainly given a whole new generation a great start to education in Burnham.”

Current and past children, plus parents and staff organised gifts to show their fondest memories of Wendy along with a virtual celebration of her 25 years.