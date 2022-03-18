A public toilet block at Apex Park in Highbridge will be temporaily closed later this month for the completion of upgrade work, says Sedgemoor District Council.

The work to install moden new doors had been scheduled to be completed this week, however a spokeswoman says: “Unfortunately our contractors have experienced a delay in receiving some of the materials to complete the work on the Apex Park toilet block, this means that the toilets have now reopened.”

“The toilets will be closed again on 28th March for one day to complete the work. We apologise for any inconvenience.”