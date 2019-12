Dozens of Burnham-On-Sea residents joined in a unique outdoor carol singing event in the town’s Manor Gardens on Sunday evening (December 22nd).

‘Carols In The Park by Candlelight’ was organised by Burnham Community Church in the Manor Gardens.

Despite an evening of showers, around 150 people attended the annual event to sing a range of festive songs.

Residents gathered around the bandstand to sing hymns old and new, with free mince pies and refreshments offered.