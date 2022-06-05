Heavy rain failed to halt Burnham-On-Sea’s final outdoor event of the Jubilee weekend on Sunday (June 5th).

Jubilee Party In the Park went ahead in Burnham’s Manor Gardens with a good turnout of spectators enjoying a line-up of live music.

Live music included Keith O’Connell, The Boneyard Blues Band, Little Secrets, Ieuan and Daft Folk alongside stalls and activities.

Organiser Mike Murphy from CADS — the Burnham and Highbridge Cultural Arts and Development Society — says: “We had a great afternoon despite the heavy rain arriving in the later part of the event.”

“Spirits were definitely not dampened – we set up extra gazeos to try and keep people dry. I thank all those who attended and helped us during the day for the final local event of the Jubilee weekend.”

Pictured: The scenes at Sunday’s Burnham-On-Sea Jubilee Party In The Park (Photos: Burnham-On-Sea.com & Mike Lang)