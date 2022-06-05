Heavy rain failed to halt Burnham-On-Sea’s final outdoor event of the Jubilee weekend on Sunday (June 5th).

Jubilee Party In the Park went ahead in Burnham’s Manor Gardens with a good turnout of spectators enjoying a line-up of live music.

Live music included Keith O’Connell, The Boneyard Blues Band, Little Secrets, Ieuan and Daft Folk alongside stalls and activities.

Organiser Mike Murphy from CADS — the Burnham and Highbridge Cultural Arts and Development Society —  says: “We had a great afternoon despite the heavy rain arriving in the later part of the event.”

“Spirits were definitely not dampened – we set up extra gazeos to try and keep people dry. I thank all those who attended and helped us during the day for the final local event of the Jubilee weekend.”

Pictured: The scenes at Sunday’s Burnham-On-Sea Jubilee Party In The Park (Photos: Burnham-On-Sea.com & Mike Lang) 

 
Subscribe to our free news updates and join our other subscribers.
No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission. View our privacy page