A group of seafront residents have this week welcomed the news that a new play area is to be built on Burnham-On-Sea’s seafront lawns at the southern end of The Esplanade.

The new play area had originally been proposed for the concrete area opposite Quantock Court but residents there launched a legal objection, as reported here by Burnham-On-Sea.com.

Local councils and residents have since held talks and the new play area’s proposed location has this week been confirmed to be further along the seafront.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, a spokesman for some of the residents at Quantock Court says: “We are very pleased that a decision has been made to site the new play area opposite the Haven Holiday park entrance which residents had suggested when objecting to the play area proposal to be sited opposite the 46 flats mainly occupied by elderly residents.”

He adds: “This decision is a win-win for all concerned and will be welcomed by many young visitors and residents who will benefit from this new facility.”

Sedgemoor District Council spokeswoman Claire Faun added: “After searching for a solution to the proposed location for a new play area on the South Esplanade Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Town Council and Sedgemoor District Council are hopeful that they have come up with an answer which is agreeable to all interested parties.”

“After talking with Burnham Holiday Village, it is hoped that the play area can be sited 200 metres further south along the Esplanade than originally planned, opposite the rear entrance to the Holiday Village.”

“Extensive legal work has taken place over the summer to get agreement on this location, given the number of covenants and challenges to the original planned location.”

“There is still some further work on determining the suitability of this site; but both councils hope that a start can be made on the new site in late autumn, meaning that this much-wanted and much-needed play area will be completed in the spring.“