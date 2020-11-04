The restaurant at Rich’s Cider Farm in Watchfield, near Highbridge, has temporarily closed this week after a customer tested positive for Coronavirus.

The Cider Press restaurant at the cider farm has closed for deep cleaning after the case emerged.

The cider farm says: “Unfortunately, we have today been advised that one of our customers has tested positive for Covid-19.”

We are currently working through contacting customers who were with us on Thursday 29th October. Unfortunately the customer did not use the NHS track and trace app so we are going through our in house track and trace forms.

“We have been in contact with Public Health England who have advised that due to the measures we have been taking, no customers should meet the criteria of a “close contact”. A close contact is someone who has been within 1 metre of the person for longer than 1 minute or have had physical contact with that person.”

“We have closed the restaurant today for precautionary measures and will be undertaking a deep clean of the premises. We will reopen once the lockdown restrictions have been lifted.”

“Public Health England have advised that if anyone wants further information or help they can contact the Coronavirus Testing Line on 119.”

“We would like to thank all of our customers for their support during this time and look forward to welcoming you back when we are allowed to do so.”