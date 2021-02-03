A section of the M5 motorway was closed overnight through Somerset following a lorry crash on Tuesday (February 2nd).

The northbound carriageway between junctions J24 and J23 at Bridgwater was closed following a collision involving a lorry carrying a “substantial amount of oil,” says Highways England.

The closure was in place to allow a spillage to be removed and also enable damage to a barrier to be repaired.

A Highways England spokesman said last night: “Be aware that the full closure in place for this incident is likely to remain in place overnight due to the extensive damage caused to the barrier and the clear-up needed on the road surface to make it safe.”

Police say the driver of a vehicle had been reported for ‘driving without due care and attention’ but added that, thankfully, nobody had been hurt.

Police also added that several motorists had been observed filming while driving past the scene and that “one had been identified and will receive a summons in the post.”

Pictured: The crash scene, photographed here by Highways England