The organisers of Burnham and Highbridge’s annual Apex Park Play Day, scheduled for August, have announced this week that it has been cancelled.

They say “it is with regret” that the popular, long-running summer event has had to be halted for a second year running due to the Covid pandemic.

“The organisers are regretfully announcing that the 2021 Play Day has been postponed, but will hopefully run next year on Wednesday, August 3rd 2022 – coming back bigger and better,” says organiser Rosie Pike this week.

“The Play Day takes months of organisation to plan for the 5,000 children plus parent/carers who attend the free, fun-filled day. It which has over fifty free activities for children.”

“Whilst Sedgemoor District Council provides some funding and staff time to help organise the popular event, the main organising committee is run entirely by volunteers who give up countless hours of time.”

Rosie added: “We rely heavily on a marvellous band of volunteers and activity holders and weighing up the situation we do not feel that we can ask them to plan for a day which may not go ahead.”

“It is a really difficult decision to make and I know that many families will be hugely disappointed; but we will be back!”

It’s the latest event to be cancelled – the 2021 Burnham Carnival will also not go ahead.