Somerset public health leaders are urging residents and visitors in the Burnham-On-Sea area to keep following Covid safety rules while enjoying the Spring weather.

The Somerset public health team has reminded residents that despite restrictions easing it is important to keep abiding by the guidance to stay safe.

Abiding by social distancing guidelines and also wearing face coverings in shops and other business settings is important to avoid any resurgence of the virus, they say.

“You can now in meet in groups of up to six people – or two households – out in the open, including private gardens.”

“But please keep travel to a minimum, avoid unnecessary journeys and try to combine trips if that’s possible.”

“If you need to travel, walk or cycle where possible, and plan ahead to avoid busy times and routes if you use public transport. This will allow you to practise social distancing while you travel. If you need to use public transport, follow the safer travel guidance here.”

“Before setting off, do check if facilities are open to visitors – for example, car parks and toilets. Do not park on verges or block gates as this restricts access for other vehicles. When in the countryside, please follow the Countryside Code.”