New figures show 44 fresh cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in Somerset during the latest 24 hour period.
A total of 19 tests were positive in Somerset West and Taunton in the 24 hours to 5pm on Monday October 12th.
There were also 10 new confirmed cases in Mendip, nine in South Somerset and six in Sedgemoor.
The total number of cases recorded in the Somerset County Council area has now reached 1,953.
The district totals stand at Mendip 297; Sedgemoor 512; Somerset West and Taunton 653; and South Somerset 491.