A Brean runner has raised hundreds of pounds for charity by completing a half marathon along the village’s beach this week.

Keen runner Reece Ludlow, 23, has raised £400 for mental health support charty Mind by jogging the 13 miles on Wednesday evening (October 14th).

He began at the village’s Dolphin Park, which is run by his family, and then headed along Brean beach, completing the course in a fast time of 1 hour, 55 minutes.

Michelle Ludlow, his mother, says he has received great support for his fundraising efforts.

“Reece felt that this is an important charity that needs help in these unusual times when mental health is such a hot topic and donations have been under pressure,” she said.

“He has received lots of support from people on the holiday park plus local friends and family.”