Somerset Waste Partnership has apologised after some residents in parts of the Burnham-On-Sea area who have experienced issues with rubbish collection this week.

A spokesman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “There have been some delayed collections in parts of the county this week due to vehicle problems and staff sickness.”

“We apologise for any disruption caused. We complete around 350,000 collections a week and while the vast majority usually run smoothly, we know it is frustrating when any are delayed for any reason.”

“We would always encourage residents to report a missed collection online using the My Waste Services feature on the SWP homepage.”

“These should be reported after 7pm on the day of the missed collection, and within three days of it being missed.”