A person who bought a winning EuroMillions ticket in Somerset has yet to come forward to claim their £1million prize.

The winning ticket was bought for the EuroMillions European Millionaire Maker draw on Friday, February 3rd.

Players in Somerset are being urged to double check their unique code found at the bottom of their tickets.

The code for the winning North Somerset ticket is XFHF 13164.

The ticket holder has until August 2nd to come forward to claim their windfall.