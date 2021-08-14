Burnham-On-Sea Coastguards rescued a woman from mud on Brean beach yesterday (Saturday) after she became stuck.

The lady, who was on a day trip from Bristol, had been wandering along the bottom of the beach when she got into difficulty in knee-deep mud.

Burnham Coastguards were called to the beach at around 2.20pm and two Mud Rescue Technicians helped her free, as pictured here.

“Slightly shocked, she tried to get herself out but the suction was too great and she was firmly gripped by the sticky mix of sand, water, and mud,” says a Coastguard spokesman.

“When we arrived we could see immediately that she was not very far out at all and that a short walk with our equipment and a little digging would be all we needed.”

“Two of our Mud Rescue Technicians were kitted up and they unplugged the lady’s legs.”

“While talking to her she had said she wandered down and then across the beach and was on quite firm ground and then suddenly was up to her knees.”

“With one leg straight down and the other bent in the walking position, you could see that she had been very unfortunate to find herself in his situation.”

“The two mud techs set about releasing her from the muddy confines and she was soon back on the hard standing and feeling very relieved.”

“A timely reminder before the expected heatwave next week that the mud lurks under the dry windblown sand and what may look safe is actually soft mud beneath ready to trap your feet.”

“Stay up on the hard part of the beach, if the tide is out do not follow it. If you do get into difficulty then spread your weight and call for help. Discourage others from trying to rescue you. If you have a phone, dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”