A group of teenagers from across the world have joined the school-based Sixth Form at The King Alfred School Academy in Highbridge.

Vanessa from Hamburg in Germany, Adela from Prague in the Czech Republic, and Sara and Vivianna from Italy have joined The King Alfred School Academy Sixth Form, left to right.

They are part of a huge increase in student numbers in the Sixth Form provision over the last few years.

The Sixth Form offers excellent results, inspirational teaching and a school-style community atmosphere.

Head of Sixth Form Jonathan Gaskell says: “The students are living with host families and are already loving the best of British cuisine – Sunday roasts and Shepherd’s Pie being their favourites so far with fish and chips to come!”

“The students have settled in well and can’t believe how friendly our Year 12 students are.”

“We are delighted to have them. Our Year 12 students are loving making new friends and learning about other European cultures and languages.”

The academy is part of The Priory Learning Trust and is attracting students from schools in Weston-super-Mare including Priory Community School Academy, Worle Community School Academy, as well as Bridgwater.

TKASA’s Sixth Form Open Evening, for all Year 11 students wishing to join the post-16 provision, is on Thursday 30th September from 6pm. All Year 11 students and their parents/carers are welcome to attend. There will also be an Open Morning on 9th October.