Three fundraising cyclists from the Burnham-On-Sea area are set to embark on a charity bike ride with the aim of raising £2,500 for Prostate Cancer UK.

The team of three amateur cyclists – Nick Grimsley, Chris Davies and Grant Rimington – and a support driver will be making the challenging 235-mile trip from Highbridge to St. Asaph Cathedral in North Wales.

They will be cycling from Wednesday 18th August to Friday 20th August with the aim of raising as much money as possible for the cause that is special to their hearts.

Back in June 2018, Nick Grimsley’s father, Bernard, was diagnosed with terminal Prostate cancer.

Given just 12 months to live at the time, he incredibly battled on and defied the odds so three years down the line, is still fighting his terminal prognosis.

Nick told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Prostate Cancer UK are an incredible charity that has supported Bernard throughout and as a way of saying thank you for the support, plus to raise vitally important funds for the charity to continue to help the amount of people they need to, Nick, Chris and Grant are embarking on a 235 mile bike ride from Highbridge to St. Asaph – the place of Bernard Grimsley’s birth.”

“The trip is going to take three days in total and will see the rider climb in excess of 15,000 feet of climbing – much of which is through the heart of Wales – with the aim to raise a total of at least £2,500.”

“None of us are seasoned riders and have taken up their training specifically for this cause. In addition to the three riders, Martin Brigham from Middlesbrough will be assisting by driving the support vehicle with the luggage, nutrition and spares so will be as important as anyone on this trip.”

Starting at 8.30am on Wednesday 18th August, the lads will be riding from Highbridge up to Hereford, via Clevedon, Chepstow and a host of other locations, totalling almost 95 miles.

Day 2 will see the trip go from Hereford and across the centre of Wales to the Southern side of Snowdonia National Park, ending in Llanbrynmair, a total of 73 miles.

The third and final day will see the tired cyclists start off in Llanbrynmair and travelling north, through large parts of Snowdonia National Park before finishing their trip at St. Asaph Cathedral.

The final day will see the ride cover 67 more gruelling miles and climbing over 5,300 feet.

To support the group with their fundraising, see www.justgiving.com/ fundraising/give-us-five