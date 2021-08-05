Weston Hospicecare are calling out for kind-hearted people in Burnham-On-Sea to support their charity shops by becoming a volunteer.

The charity says it is in need at its Worle Fashion, Weston High Street, Weston Baker Street, Burnham town centre, Burnham clearance and Cheddar shops.

Weston Hospicecare says volunteering at a charity shop has many benefits including boosting a CV, making new friends, getting invites to events and making a difference.

Director of Retail, Emma King, says: “Without volunteers, we simply wouldn’t be able to open our charity shops.”

“The difference they make is immense and they really are the heroes of Weston Hospicecare.”

“Volunteering for the hospice means you could allow a mother and daughter to share precious last moments together or provide comfort to someone with extreme pain.”

“It also means giving back to your community which you love and live in, giving you an enormous sense of satisfaction that you have made a huge difference.”

“To all of the communities which Weston Hospicecare serves, we really need your help at our charity shops and, if you are able to give us your time, we know you will gain so much.”

At the hospice, volunteer’s time alone is worth more than £1million each year. Weston Hospicecare cares for people in North Somerset, Sedgemoor and Weston-super-Mare with a life-limiting condition.

They also provide crucial support to their families bringing comfort and support to each individuals needs during the journey of living with an ill loved one through to bereavement.

To find out more about volunteering, call 01934 423975 to speak to our friendly volunteering team, visit your local Weston Hospicecare charity shop or visit westonhospicecare.org.uk.