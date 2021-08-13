Tickets are on sale for a celebration of the life and music of David Bowie in Burnham-On-Sea on Saturday 21st August.

Absolute Bowie, who are winners of the ‘Best Bowie Tribute’ and ‘Best Band in the UK’ at the National Tribute Awards 2018, will celebrate the life and music of the starman with a spectacular ‘Greatest Hits’ show at The Princess Theatre on Saturday 21st August.

The incredible six-piece band has brought back superb musicianship and Glam Rock theatrics to audiences across Europe.

“The show is presented with incredible attention to detail, costume changes galore, excellent musicianship and an electrifying frontman,” says a spokesewoman.

“Don’t just take our word for it, the band provides a “Loving crafted Bowie show” (NME) that wows audiences across the UK and has been called an “Unmissable tribute act” by the Mail On Sunday.”

“The band will be performing tracks from the albums David Bowie, Ziggy Stardust & The Spiders From Mars, Heroes, Aladdin Sane, Hunky Dory and Young Americans through to Heathen, Outside, Reality, Earthling and Blackstar, making this a must see experience for any Bowie fans.”

Tickets are seated at £19.50 and are available from www.theprincesstheatre.co.uk and the box office in person or via 01278 784464.