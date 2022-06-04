manor gardens music events burnham-on-sea

Burnham-On-Sea’s Jubilee celebrations continue today (Sunday) with a special outdoor live music event, Jubilee Party in the Park.

The free event will run from 12.15pm until 5.15pm, with live music, stalls, a bar and refreshments.

Live music includes Keith O’Connell, Ollie and Mel, The Boneyard Blues Band, Little Secrets, and Daft Folk.

The organisers at CADS — the Burnham and Highbridge Cultural Arts and Development Society — are looking forward to welcoming big crowds. “It promises to be a great afternoon,” says Mike Murphy.

 
