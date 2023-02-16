Burnham and Highbridge Town Council has given an update this week on the running of the town’s Princess Theatre following the recent departure of its manager.

Business Development Officer Beccy Armory stepped down from her role in December, as reported here.

During a meeting of the council’s Princess Management Committee on Tuesday (February 14th), Chair Cllr Sharon Perry said: “Since December, pratical steps have been taken to support the staff working at the theatre – the Town Clerk regularly works there and is able to deal with any issues arising.”

“We’ve not lost sight of the Business Plan which looks at reducing the cost of the theatre to the council. The Town Clerk has been reviewing practices and procedures at the theatre to ensure the budget is used in the most effective and efficient way. The future of staffing at the theatre will be discussed at the next HR sub-committee meeting.”

And, following the report that the owner of The Ritz Cinema has expressed an interest in taking over the theatre, Cllr Perry added: “The Town Council has received a letter expressing an interest in The Princess Theatre. As the theatre is a council asset, this will be referred to the next meeting of the Town Council and there it can be discussed and a response can be decided.”

She also said members of the council’s Princess Management Committee had recently met with the volunteers which had been successful. A separate meeting has also been arranged with regular users.