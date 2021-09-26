A small group of travellers left Burnham’s seafront lawns on Sunday (September 26th) after an 11-day stay.

The caravans and vehicles pitched up on a grassed area of the South Esplanade on September 15th, as reported here, opposite the seafront entrance to Burnham’s Holiday Village.

The land owner, Sedgemoor District Council, started legal action to have the group removed from the land – and they left on Sunday after being served with a notice to leave.

A group of travellers also pitched up on the nearby lawns opposite Burnham Sailing Club last month.