Tributes have this week been paid to a community-spirited resident for her dedication to the town of Highbridge.

Maureen Clayton – known as Mo to friends – not only kept people supplied with food and support during and between lockdowns with her meals on wheels services, she also managed a seniors group weekly to meet and make crafts for over 10 years. Maureen’s volunteer hours exceeded over 12 hours a week in the community.

In June, we reported here how the team at LiveWest had thanked her for her dedication to the community during National Volunteers Week. She passed away last week after a period of illness.

Maureen’s next charity table top sale will go ahead in her memory on August 20th at Morland Community Hub.

Sally Hill, Community Connector at LiveWest, says: “So many people will miss Mo, including me. She was committed to her local community and Oldway Close residents. She held a Jubilee event for her neighbours, bringing everyone together for a wonderful celebration and great memories.”

“In August, I hope to support a cream tea and table top sale at Maureen’s beloved Morland Community Hub, to raise funds for the RNLI, Maureen’s favourite charity, and all in her memory.”

Roger Keen at the Morland Hub added that she was “a very special person at the heart of the community in Highbridge who supported many groups and charities. She will be greatly missed.”

Maureen said previously: “I really enjoy helping people. I have just organised a day trip for 40 seniors, including LiveWest residents. If I didn’t do it, many of them would not get out at all, and they all love it, when they do.”

Maureen is well known in the community for all that she gave. Her jumble and table-top sales, have helped to raise over £2,500 for charities including the RNLI, Air Ambulance, Secret World, the local Stroke Club, MacMillan and Cancer research and includes £550 towards the vital and local Morland Community Hub.

Maureen also volunteered at Elizabeth Court for older people, where she ran weekly bingo and craft sessions, which helps the residents to keep mentally active and feel part of the community.