A unique new shop selling hand-made silver jewellery and body piercings is set to open in Burnham-On-Sea town centre.

Silver Shores plans to launch in Burnham’s Victoria Street during the next fortnight, offering a wide range of custom silver jewellery with a work area for customers to see items being made.

The new business combines the local expertise of Charlie Youngs piercings and ‘Real Somerset Silver’ from silversmith Rob Lush.

Rob, pictured, says: “The shop will be unique for Burnham, offering custom-made men and woman’s jewellery.”

”I’ve been an established silversmith for many years and was keen to launch the new shop in Burnham with Charlie when an opportunity arose.”

”We look forward to welcoming customers soon.”

The property is at 7 Victoria Street and was previously a confectionery shop.