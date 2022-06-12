This van was left completed gutted after an accidental fire in a village lane near Highbridge on Sunday afternoon (June 12th).

Burnham-On-Sea fire crews were called to Pillmore Lane, Watchfeld near the junction with Mark Causeway at 3.25pm after receiving several calls reporting the vehicle in flames.

A fire spokesman said: “Fire control received multiple calls to a van on fire. We mobilised one appliance from Burnham-On-Sea.”

He adds: “Once on scene, crews confirmed the van was well alight and the fire was spreading to hedgerows so they requested a second pump.”

“Once the second appliance was on scene, crews were making efforts to extinguish using two breathing apparatus and a main jet. Police arrived on scene and assisted with traffic management.”

“The fire was extinguished and crews confirmed the van was 100% damaged by fire. The fire was deemed as accidential.” No-one was hurt.

Pictured: Top, the van in flames photographed by passer-by Hannah Simmonds; and the gutted vehicle after the blaze (Burnham-On-Sea.com)