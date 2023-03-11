A mystery car has been pulled out of Apex Park lake in Highbridge this week after being discovered during an operation to move hundreds of fish.

Highbridge Angling Association, which manages the lakes, used a team of its members, plus a diver and a JCB to haul out the vehicle, as pictured here. Our video shows the recovery operation underway at the park.

“The car, a Vauxhall Cavalier, had been in the main fishing lake for several years and was covered in mud when it was finally pulled out,” Dick Stewart from Highbridge Angling Association told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

Sedgemoor District Council, which owns the park, made a safe cordon around the working area while the vehicle was hauled out and then taken away. Nothing was found inside the vehicle except mud and eels.

Sedgemoor District Council spokesperson added: “During the annual fish relocation/netting works in Apex Park Lake, a submerged object was detected. It was originally thought that it was either a boat or an old floating pontoon which used to be used for breeding birds.”

“After Sedgemoor brought in specialist contractors to recover the object, it was found to be a submerged car. The vehicle details have been handed over to the Police for further investigation.”