A new project that aims to encourage local residents to attract more wildlife into their gardens has been launched this week.

Green Wedmore has unveiled a new booklet containing a wide range of tips and pointers to protect and encourage nature.

It includes how to build a pond, how to attract small birds, bats, insects, amphibians, hedgehogs and flora, especially wildflowers. Each section contains a wealth of detail with practical suggestions.

The new ‘Wild for Wildlife in Wedmore’ project is part of Green Wedmore’s ‘Carbon and Nature’ group, showing how climate and nature emergencies are closely linked.

Steve Mewes from the group says: “Nature is a key part of the solution to the climate emergency and it needs our help in the UK which is tragically one of the most nature depleted countries in the world.”

“Our project will help encourage everyone on the Isle of Wedmore to garden with natural recovery in mind.”

In addition to the nature-restoring tips in the booklet, there is a simple competition with the chance to win a certificate and a plaque to be awarded a Gold Wildlife Star on a future village map.

Green Wedmore, formerly the Isle of Wedmore Green Group, was established in 2006 as an umbrella organisation to co-ordinate, explore and encourage sustainable living.

The booklet can be downloaded here.