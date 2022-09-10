Crowds of spectators flocked to see dozens of classic vehicles at the 15th annual West Huntspill Vintage & Classic Car Show on Saturday (September 10th).

Organisers proceeded with the event, but also paid tribute to The Queen with two minutes’ silence at 12 o’clock and the playing of the National Anthem over the tannoy.

Over 130 vehicles from across the decades went on show, ranging from vintage and classic cars to military vehicles, stationary engines and commercials and motorbikes.

Organiser Jill Wooley, pictured above, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We were delighted to have over 130 vehicles in attendance and thank everyone who came along to support the event. It was important for us to mark the Queen’s passing during the day.”

A day of sunshine attracted large crowds to the event which was held in the Balliol Hall Field next to West Huntspill Church.

Alongside the vehicles were various local stalls, entertainment and other activities, including a craft display in the hall. Next year’s event will be held on September 9th, 2023.