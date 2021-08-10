£20m of safety improvements are scheduled to take place on the M5 motorway through Somerset as the Government promises to ‘build back better’ from the pandemic.

Highways England will spend £200 million on upgrading cycle lanes, signage, and road surfaces across the region.

More than 120 schemes are planned across the South West, including major improvement works on the M4 and M5 motorways.

In Somerset on the M5 between junctions 23 and 25, the £20m of upgrades include new message signs, incident detection, speed management, signalling, queue protection and enhanced CCTV coverage.

“Completing in October, the improvements will enable Highways England to monitor the network more effectively, warn drivers of road conditions, manage traffic speeds during times of congestion, provide improved network information and enable better management of incidents,” says a spokesman for Highways England.

Regional Director, Andrew Page-Dove, adds: “Hundreds of thousands of drivers use our roads every day for work journeys, home deliveries and the movement of the goods and services, so it’s essential we keep them in a good condition to ensure safety and reliability. “

“With this investment, Highways England will continue to deliver the essential maintenance and upgrades throughout the region to improve safety and help keep drivers on the move.”