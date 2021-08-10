Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge community groups, charities and local organisations who are looking for funding can now apply to the Town Council for a grant.

“It has been a challenging year and we know that the work of many community groups will have been affected by COVID-19,” says a spokesperson.

“The council is pleased to be able to provide grants to our community and wants to support local groups wherever it can.”

“The money granted can be used to support the cost of a capital project, such as purchasing equipment or works to buildings, it can be put towards general running costs, or it can be used to deliver a community event.”

The online application form and policy guidelines are all available here on the council’s Grants page. The deadline for applications is 10th September 2021.

Alternatively, you can contact the council’s finance officer, Sally Jones, who can support you with the application process. You can contact her on 01278 788088 or by email at accounts@burnham-highbridge-tc.gov.uk.