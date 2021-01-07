All three companies are expected to start work in the coming weeks, with all properties expected to be connected by 2024.

Truespeed Internet will handle all outstanding premises in North Somerset (including Weston-super-Mare), Bath and North East Somerset, Mendip (including the villages around Frome, Glastonbury, Shepton Mallet, Street and Wells), and the remaining parts of Sedgemoor (including rural areas around Burnham-On-Sea, Cheddar and Highbridge).