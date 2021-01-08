Brent Knoll Primary has opened its new pre-school this week despite the lockdown.

The pre-school opened its doors on Tuesday morning to the first group of children and fifteen enjoyed their first day in the purpose-built classroom.

The room is fully fitted with a small kitchen area and toilet, air-conditioning and various play areas.

The pre-school is led by Hayley Richens and Joanna Wood, with Vicky Dickinson, Nicola Stevens and Helen Key in support.

Head teacher Chris Burman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The whole school community was delighted to see the pre-school room up and running and it now means Brent Knoll can provide a 2 to 11 education for local families.”

“Several staff and volunteers worked through the holidays to ensure the room and garden area were ready on time.”

We reported here about the new facilities being delivered in December, leading up to this week’s opening.