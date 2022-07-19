Final tickets are on sale for Brent Knoll’s Music On The Green which is set to go ahead this Saturday (July 23rd).

The event will return on Brent Knoll Village Green at 7.30pm with music from local band Six Machine.

“We are thrilled to welcome back as this year’s performers the excellent ‘Six Machine’ with their repertoire of music from across the years,” says a spokesman.

“We know this will be an evening not to be missed! This is always a great night and with ‘Six Machine’ we know we are in for something special.”

Tickets are priced at £12.50 each, with entrance for accompanied children under 14 free.

Tickets are available from Brent Knoll Village Shop. A Bar, BBQ and raffle will be available on the night.