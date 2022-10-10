Burnham Book Festival organisers have this week unveiled plans to hold their 2023 event in the Spring.

Following the success of the 2022 Burnham Book Festival, which was held in Burnham-On-Sea in April, the organisers have announced their intention to stage the popular event again next year.

This year’s festival was held over two days with readings, poetry, workshops and panel discussions on various genres, as well as a ‘Nick Dixon location trail’ walk with local author Damien Boyd.

Burnham Book Festival 2023 is set to be held on 5th and 6th May in venues throughout the town, including The Princess Theatre and Burnham Library.

There are plans for a wide variety of talks from authors; workshops and discussions, as well as a writers competition, details of which will be publicised in due course.

Dave Eldergill, who is a local author and part of the organising committee, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Burnham and Highbridge have vibrant community and arts events throughout the year, and the literary festival fits well into the annual town calendar.”

“We look forward to bringing back the Burnham Book Festival in 2023 and will be welcoming contributions from writers and poets across Somerset and beyond.”