Burnham-On-Sea darts star Gary Anderson narrowly missed out on a place in the final of the World Darts Championships last night (Sunday) after a close semi-final match.

Two-time world champion Gary had his hopes of winning a third world title dashed with a ten-set thriller against Peter Wright at Alexandra Palace.

Wright had to be at his very best against Gary Anderson in a match that saw a record 39 maximum 180s in total, but it was Wright who came out on top 6-4 to reach his third final.

Wright had raced into a two set lead in Sunday’s semi-final with a 106 average blowing Anderson away early on. He added another on top of that when Anderson came up short with two chances at the double to prolong the third – and suddenly was halfway to the final.

But Burnham’s Gary Anderson is no stranger to a comeback, however, and he dug deep to ensure it was an exciting watch for TV viewers.

Anderson would come back again to make it 4-3 on sets at the break. Wright once again was able to keep him at arms’ length when he took the eighth set, only for Anderson to make it 5-4. However, Wright went on to seal his place in today’s final against Michael Smith.

Sky commentator Wayne Mardle praised Gary, saying: “From 3-0 down, anyone could’ve been forgiven for capitulating, but Anderson just fought back and in the end appeared to be relishing it more than Wright was.”

“It was just the odd dart, that was all it was. This is the place Gary Anderson comes alive. He got to the final last year when seemingly not playing anywhere near his best, then got within a heartbeat this year of doing it again this year.”

Pictured: Gary Anderson at this week’s world darts championship (Sky Sports)