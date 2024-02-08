The latest monthly Burnham-On-Sea craft market is set to take place in the town centre with eleven stalls on Saturday (February 10th).

The Burnham Makers Markets, which launched last summer, are being held on the second Saturday of every month from 9am-1pm at Burnham Methodist Church.

Fifteen stalls are expected to take part in this month’s market. The event is run by Burnham trader Julie Dean, who also helped to launch the Burnham Independent Markets.

Julie told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “There are so many talented crafters in the Burnham area who make their own hand-made items – from jewellery and glass to pottery, waxes and clothing – who now have a regular event to show their products.”

Burnham-On-Sea Makers Market line-up:

The line-up for this Saturday’s event includes:

Ellies bakes….Brownies, Cup cakes & Sweet Treats.

Lillie Rain Lane… Crochet amigurumi decorative items.

Community Crafters…Tea cup candles & handmade gifts

Rachels by Rachel Rosemary Bespoke Stationary…Handmade cards, Tags & Gift bags.

Lorita crafts… Pyrography, decoupage and felt art

Bespoke Eggs… Faberge style decorative handmade Blown Eggs from Quail to Goose eggs.

Sams fudge…Handmade delicious Fudge & Coconut Ice.

M&W Crafts… Unique wood crafted items eg German style incense smokers.

Threadly…. Young Enterprise company. We crochet handmade goods, fantastic for gifts, specialising in earrings and other goods changing throughout the year.

Quantocks forget me not…. Crystals handmade jewellery.

Gifts by Granny…..Crafting bespoke home and kids’ Décor created with yarn. Our creations blend versatility with a touch of minimalist design, occasionally adding seasonal elements to bring extra charm.

Amy’s wax Cottage…Wax melts, diffusers, Burners & Home Fragrance.

Driftwood Daze… Driftwood art with stained glass and Resin.

Violet Sophia Design….. Handcrafted glass cans, keyrings and tumblers.

Somerset natural soaps…Handmade Natural bath & Body Products, Eco friendly & Cruelty Free.