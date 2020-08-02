Burnham-On-Sea Coastguards were called to Brean Beach on Sunday afernoon (August 1st) amid concerns for the welfare of several people in beach mud.

“We had a tasking to concerns from the beach warden for the safety of some people in the mud just off Brean beach,” said a Coastguard spokesman.

“With the previous week’s call-out still fresh in everyone’s memory he wanted to ensure that they were safe so contacted our Coastguard Operations Centre who then tasked us to go along and check.”

The beach warden said the group had initially ignored the advice he had given them to return to the safety of the hard sand.

The Coastguard spokesman adds: “Upon arrival it was found that the persons had made their way back to safety after realising their predicament, which is the best outcome as it means no one is in danger or in need of rescuing.”

“As locals we know about the dangers of the beach but that still doesn’t stop some of us from being caught out, so imagine being a visitor with no local knowledge to rely on.”

“Beach safety is something we can’t talk enough about and the need for education all across the UK not just in coastal areas is critical. Stay safe, check tide times, stay off of the mud, if you start sinking then turn back before you become stuck. If you do get into difficulty then dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”

Pictured: Burnham Coastguards at Brean beach on Sunday afternoon (Photo Burnham Coastguards)