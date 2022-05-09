Burnham-On-Sea Moose Lodge has presented thousands of pounds to several good causes at its latest meeting.

The long-running group has given £1,000 to Freewheelers blood bikes; £500 to Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance; plus £500 to the Stillbirth and Neonatal Death charity.

It also presented £100 to Burnham and Highbridge Sea Cadets; £100 to Somewhere to House Somerset; £100 to Burnham Gateway Club, and £100 to Rory Kerton for his Scout jamboree fundraising.

The Moose lodge has been in Burnham for nearly 90 years and raises funds throughout the year by collections, coffee mornings, and other initiatives.

It has recently merged its ladies group with its men’s group to become one. With the merging of the two groups, ladies will be able to become officers of the group with equal rights in all areas.

During April’s lodge meeting, Alan Flower took over as the first Burnham-On-Sea Moose group President from Governor Chris Kingston-White.

Moose International is a fraternal organization based on family values. We raise money for charities, and provide support to each other. Membership of Moose is open to anyone of 21 yrs or over.

Pictured: Dorset and Somerset Air ambulance – Lady President Julia Kattana, Pat Burge, Colin Thomas, Anita Townsend, and Governor Chris Kingston-White; Freewheelers – Julia Kattana and Richard Reeves; Pete Byrom of SANDS with Past Governor Chris Kingston-White; Pete Nicholson and Chair Carol Roberts of the Sea Cadets with Past Governor Chris Kingston-White; Scout Rory Kerton receives a cheque; Gateway Leader Sally Meek; Mandy Ellis receives a cheque for Somewhere House Somerset (Photos Mike Lang)