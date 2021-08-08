The owners of Burnham-On-Sea’s seafront pier re-opened the facilities on Sunday (August 8th) following the completion of a clean-up operation after a big blaze on Thursday.

The landmark was fully re-opened for business on Sunday morning, with just one small section of the interior closed due to fire damage in the roof, as pictured below.

Several skip loads of charred debris were removed from the back of the building over the last few days to enable it to reopen.

Duncan MacDonald from Pavilion owners J Holland and Son told Burnham-On-Sea.com that the clean up had progressed well.

The team patched up the area of the landmark’s iconic dome to make it weather proof ahead of stormy weather.

A fire service spokeswoman said on Friday that its investigation into Thursday’s blaze had found that the cause was undetermined, but not suspicious.

Duncan, pictured, praised the fire crews, saying: “Our thanks go to the fire crews for their quick response and amazing work to ensure the whole building didn’t go up. We can’t praise them enough.”

“Fortunately, no-one was hurt, and the damage has been constrained to one corner of the building. There’s some water damage inside, but that damage wasn’t severe – it could have been far more serious.”

“A big thank you also goes to the local community and all those who have passed on their well wishes since the fire.”

Firefighters had been called to the historic Pavilion at around 12.30pm on Thursday after smoke and flames were seen billowing from the rear of the building in a storage area. The flames spread to part of the dome but the crews’ work stopped it spreading further.

Crews were quickly on scene, tackling the blaze with water jets, but high winds spread the fire to part of the back dome of the pier.

The fire was extinguished by around 1.30pm by multiple crews from Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service and Avon Fire and Rescue Service.