A unique new community library has opened this week in a village barn near Burnham-On-Sea.

A small community library has been set up by couple John and Linda James in the village of Watchfield.

Linda says: “Due to the lockdowns over the past year, some local people in the village have felt isolated so we wondered what we could do to help.”

“It was a real blow when the library in Highbridge closed down – so our community library provides a chance for local people in the village to meet their neighbours informal over a coffee while doing a jigsaw and picking up a good read.”

She adds: “Hopefully it helps people to have a natter and bring the community together.”

The library is open every Friday morning from 10am-12.30pm at Wisteria Cottage (TA9 4RB).